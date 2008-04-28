At this point, Van Halen must just flip a coin to decide which of their on-again, off-again singers they recruit for any given reunion tour. For their latest jaunt, which includes a stop at the Bradley Center tonight at 7:30 p.m., the coin landed on the David Lee Roth sidesorry, Sammy Hagar fans. Meanwhile, in a maddening display of nepotism that crushed dreams of a complete reunion of the band’s beloved early lineup, longtime bassist Michael Anthony was unceremoniously booted from the group in favor of Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen (who, while competent, doesn’t live up to the lofty expectations of his name, obviously). The lineup tweak shouldn’t stop Van Halen from dusting off old Roth-era hits like “Jump” and “Hot For Teacher,” though.