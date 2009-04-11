With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire , only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa's three-hour drama In Vanda's Room paints a realist picture of the Lisbon ghetto, Fontaínhas, and some of its heroine shooting inhabitants. Equipped with only a small video camera, which remains static during each shot, Costa filmed more than 100 hours of footage, editing them down into a final product that often feels more like a documentary than fiction.