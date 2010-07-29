Punk’s most loaded tour continues its 16th year with its annual stop at the Marcus Amphitheater. In recent years in particular, the Vans Warped Tour has become a melting pot for disparate (and sometimes even warring) genres of punkfrom screamo to Christian to metalcore to electro-punkand this year’s bill reflects that diversity. Headlining attractions include The Dillinger Escape Plan, The All-American Rejects, Bouncing Souls, Motion City Soundtrack, Breathe Carolina and Hey Monday, who share the bill with smaller draws like Fake Problems, Never Shout Never, The Rocket Summer and I See Stars. Among the oddities on the bill: Sum 41, mall-punks from another era; Pretty Reckless, the alternative rock band fronted by “Gossip Girl” star Taylor Momsen; and Andrew W.K., the hard-rock party guru (and perhaps the only act on the bill less conventionally “punk” than Pretty Reckless).