Vans Warped Tour

Today @ Marcus Amphitheater, 11 a.m.

Punk’s most loaded tour continues its 16th year with its annual stop at the Marcus Amphitheater. In recent years in particular, the Vans Warped Tour has become a melting pot for disparate (and sometimes even warring) genres of punkfrom screamo to Christian to metalcore to electro-punkand this year’s bill reflects that diversity. Headlining attractions include The Dillinger Escape Plan, The All-American Rejects, Bouncing Souls, Motion City Soundtrack, Breathe Carolina and Hey Monday, who share the bill with smaller draws like Fake Problems, Never Shout Never, The Rocket Summer and I See Stars. Among the oddities on the bill: Sum 41, mall-punks from another era; Pretty Reckless, the alternative rock band fronted by “Gossip Girl” star Taylor Momsen; and Andrew W.K., the hard-rock party guru (and perhaps the only act on the bill less conventionally “punk” than Pretty Reckless).