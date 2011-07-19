A youthful sea of tattoos, piercings and air-tight skinny jeans, the Vans Warped Tour has been the sanctuary of wayward punks since 1995. The star attraction at this year's tour is Paramore, the alt-radio pop-punk staples led by orange-haired sprite Hayley Williams. The bill is packed tight with punk, emo, ska and hip-hop acts including Simple Plan, Less Than Jake, Unwritten Law, Motionless in White, Lucero, Relient K, Street Dogs, Yelawolf, Grieves and Budo, Go Radio, Passafire and Sick of Sarah.