Now in its 18th year, the Vans Warped Tour continues to bring hordes of punk, punk-ish and not-remotely punk bands to audiences around the country each summer. This year's Milwaukee stop, one of the tour's final dates of the year, features a slew of veteran acts and big-name draws like Taking Back Sunday, Yellowcard and All Time Low, as well as heavier bands like the screamo outfits Pierce the Veil and Senses Fail and the atmospheric metal group Sleeping With Sirens. Also included in this vast melting pot: mall-punk veterans New Found Glory, chiptune geek-rockers I Fight Dragons, solo pop-rocker Danielle Barbe and rappers G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly, and dozens of other acts.