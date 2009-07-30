Political punk curmudgeons Bad Religion and Anti-Flag sharing tour dates with electro-quirk bands like 3OH!3 and InnerPartySystem? It must be time for another Vans Warped Tour. As usual, the tour’s emphasis is on quantity over quality, so there’s no shortage of acts to choose from: All Time Low, Big D and the Kids Table, Bouncing Souls, Breathe Carolina, Forever The Sickest Kids, Less Than Jake, Meg and Dia, P.O.S., Senses Fail, Streetlight Manifesto, The Devil Wears Prada, The White Tie Affair and Underoath are all among the headliners. Among the gems buried in the schedule are Dr. Madd Vibe, the latest who-knows project from Fishbone weirdo Angelo Moore, and a rare country performer: outlaw revivalist Shooter Jennings.