Jeff Daniels, best known for his work as an actor in films like Dumb and Dumber and Woody Allen's The Purple Rose of Cairo, deserves more attention as a playwright, as plays like his funny comedy The Vast Difference make clear. That play makes its way to downtown Milwaukee in a modest production by Windfall Theatre at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave., which begins its run tonight with an 8 p.m. performance. The production stars Thomas Rosenthal as George Noonan, a flight attendant for a small airline in the Midwest. A visit to the urologist turns into a deeply reflective psychotherapy session as Noonan struggles to come to terms with life and the nature of being a man in the modern world.