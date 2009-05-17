Jon Crosby, brainchild of the band VAST, wrote and recorded its debut Visual Audio Sensory Theater (an acronym for the band) by himself in the late 1990s. Later albums like 2000’s Music for People and 2004’s Nude , recorded with a full band this time, received moderate commercial success and their ambient electro rock garnered numerous comparisons to Nine Inch Nails. But their star never really took off, partly because of disputes between Crosby and their label Elektra Records, which led him to create his own, 2Blossoms.