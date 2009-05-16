Vega Star w/ The Championship and Juniper Tar

Milwaukee’s Vega Star has been playing off and on since 2002, periodically re-emerging after periods of quiet. The group is currently playing behind their latest album, The Night , as fitting a title as any for the band’s after-dark Americana, which recalls at times Neko Case (who the group occasionally covers live) or Bill Callahan on codeineor, for that matter, the band Codeine. They share tonight’s bill with a pair of similarly mellow indie-Americana acts from Milwaukee: The Championship and Juniper Tar.