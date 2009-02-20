The Vega Star w/ Sleep Out, Moon High and Pezzettino

Milwaukee’s Vega Star has been playing off and on since 2002, periodically re-emerging after periods of quiet. This time, they’ve brought a new record with them: The Night, as fitting a title as any for the band’s after-dark Americana, which recalls at times Neko Case (who the group occasionally covers live) or Bill Callahan on codeineor, for that matter, the band Codeine. They share tonight’s bill with Milwaukee accordionist Pezzettino and a couple of out-of-towners, Sleep Out (Chicago) and Moon High (Columbus).