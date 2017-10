Milwaukee’s Vega Star has been playing off and on since 2002, periodically re-emerging after periods of quiet. The group is currently playing behind their latest album, The Night . That’s as fitting a title as any for the band’s after-dark Americana, which recalls at times Neko Case (who the group has covered live) or Bill Callahan on codeineor, for that matter, the band Codeine. The band shares tonight’s bill with rootsy Brooklyn singer-songwriter Winston Troy.