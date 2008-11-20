Veils, both physical and metaphorical, can conceal individuals, places and communities. This highly recognizable, emotionally charged garment provides the theme for the latest exhibition at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery, "The Veil: Visible and Invisible Spaces.” This timely exhibit unmasks the controversy of the veil within a cross-cultural context, and the artwork uncovers the concept of veiled communities in societyincluding LGBT, immigrant and homeless communitieswhich are often forced to stay hidden from mainstream ideas of acceptability while trying to find a political and economic voice.