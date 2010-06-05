The Verge Music Festival saves its biggest headliner for its second night: Weezer, the iconic ’90s power-pop band that emerged from a late-’90s hiatus for an impressive run of hit singles from albums that sometimes disappointed longtime fans, but just as often earned them new ones. Punk staples AFI co-headline, along with indie-rockers Rogue Wave and The Raveonettes, alt-rockers Cold War Kids and Manchester Orchestra, and support from local acts including Juniper Tar, Figureheads, Invade Rome, Pezzettino, Jaill and Revision Text.