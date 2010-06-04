Verge Music Festival

­Summerfest's inaugural, two-day alternative music festival Verge kicks off with an opening day topped by the brooding alt-metal/post-grunge group Three Days Grace, who are supported on the main stage by Eagles of Death Metal and Crash Kings. The side stage offers a softer alternative, with a 9 p.m. set by She & Him, the folk-pop project from independent-film pixie Zooey Deschanel and guitarist M. Ward. Some Milwaukee bands also brighten the lineup, including Red Knife Lottery, The Wildbirds, The Championship and 1956.