Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a psychological mystery staring Jimmy Stewart, tanked upon its initial release, but over the years the film was re-discovered as a sort of “lost Hitchcock film,” if not a “lost Hitchcock masterpiece.” It doesn’t provide the popcorn thrills that many of Hitch’s best flicks do, but even casual fans of classic cinema will want to see it on the big screen to appreciate the film’s grand sets, gorgeous colors and innovative camera tricks. The Times Cinema screens the film tonight at 7 p.m.