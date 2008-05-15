VHS or Beta doubled down on the dance-punk craze of half a decade ago, pairing their excitable guitars with boisterous, Daft Punk-styled party beats. As dance-punk petered out, after lasting about as long as the late-’90s swing revival, the Louisville, KT band attempted to save face by moving toward a more temperedand very much in vogue’80s nostalgia sound. On their newest album, Bring On The Comets, they’ve again gone all out: None of their contemporaries have embraced Tears for Fears so full-on. The band’s melodic sensibilities, paired with their still-danceable beats, have made them crowd favorites, but their calculated, seemingly insincere sound has also made them critical whipping boys. They do a 10 p.m. show at the Stonefly Brewery tonight.