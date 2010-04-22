The UWM Union Theatre continues its 32nd annual Latin American Film Series tonight with a free screening of Gerardo Tort’s 2009 dramedy Viaje Redondo (Round Trip) . After a middle-class woman with hippie ideals named Fer accuses a young teen mother named Lucia of stealing her wallet at a service station, Fer agrees to give the single mother a lift. During their road trip the two women discover that, despite their differing backgrounds and ideals, they have a great deal in common: Both have set out to find their estranged love interests.