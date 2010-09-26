The Vibrators w/ The Agrestix, The Sleazybeats and Reckless Reasons

Few punk bands have served longer than The Vibrators, a British band who took to punk soon after the Sex Pistols explosion and quickly recorded one of the genre’s catchiest first-wave albums, 1977’s Pure Mania . Band members have turned over often in the following decades, as the group toyed with its sound, dabbling in cleaner power-pop and heavier, metal-tainted punk as they saw fit, but on the group’s latest, Under the Radar , they return to the classic melodic punk of their celebrated debut.