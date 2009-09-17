Vicki Lawrence & Mama

Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing voice and a penchant for bickering. In spite of this, the American viewing public took a liking to Mama, who was spun off of “The Carol Burnett Show” into her own long-running sitcom, “Mama’s Family,” which lasted the bulk of the ’80s. Lawrence brings that character out of retirement tonight for what she’s billing as a “two-woman show” at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater.