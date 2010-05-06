Inked-up Brandon Bond is the focus of Vicktory to the Underdog , a documentary about Bond’s rescue efforts for fighting dogs, including his high-profile rescue of Michael Vick’s infamous pit bulls. Bond’s primary fame comes from being an award-winning tattoo artist in Atlanta, with his thriving All or Nothing Tattoo parlor and a tattoo-related publishing company, but he remains involved in his All or Nothing Pitbull Rescue organization, which saves and rehabilitates fighting dogs, preparing them for adoption. The film, which makes its Milwaukee premiere tonight with a one-off showing, focuses on Bond’s pursuit to help animals while balancing his tattoo-artist stardom and lifestyle.