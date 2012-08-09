Victoria Justice w/ Max Schneider

So far, so good for Victoria Justice, who has managed to maintain her poise while gaining fame in the world of tweens. Her star was already on the rise with her supporting role on Nickelodeon's charmingly implausible “Zoey 101.” When that show ended, its producers developed “Victorious”something of a hybrid of “Zoey 101” and Miley Cyrus' “Hannah Montana”for Justice. In an age when pop music and the celebrity news cycle are attached at the hip to provide ongoing meta-commentary and context, Justice's dance pop and balladry for the “Victorious” soundtracks create the kind of anonymity that lets listeners fill in the blanks with their own chaste fantasies. In terms of execution, she belts like a less coy Annette Funicello for the current millennium or Katy Perry without the all-too-public back story. Justice is well positioned for her profile to increase further.