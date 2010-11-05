Some of the most poignant video-game signifiers in Edgar Wright’s movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World weren’t visual, they were auditory. Wright set several scenes to music from “The Legend of Zelda,” calling the game’s music “like nursery rhymes to a generation.” At the Video Games Live concert, those nursery rhymes will get an epic makeover as a full orchestra recreates scores from games both classic (“Super Mario Bros.,” “Pac-Man,” “Metroid”) and modern (“Warcraft,” “Metal Gear Solid”). Milwaukee’s Bel Canto Chorus and “Halo” composer Michael Salvatori will be among the guests on the bill.