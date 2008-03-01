Lending an air of sophisticationor at least extravagant noveltyto well-known video game scores, Video Games Live is an interactive experience complete with light shows and live-action performances. This 8 p.m. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performance tonight will rely heavily on familiar themes from Super Mario Brothers and The Legend of Zeldacome see if they sound as satisfying cascading over an audience as they did blaring from your basement televisionbut the new classics are represented as well (even Guitar Hero is given a nod). The money shot is a medley featuring scores from Tetris, Frogger, Space Invaders and just about any other arcade classic fondly remembered from the golden age of gaming.