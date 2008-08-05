Borrowing heavily from traditional European influences, the Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Vienna Teng, who plays the Miramar Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m., elegantly incorporates deeply personalized lyrical revelations into strictly subdued piano pieces and, sometimes, densely orchestral string pieces. Blending Tori Amos-esque piano composition with the subdued phonographic quality of Goldfrapp’s Felt Mountain, Teng’s work has all the makings of somber, yet satisfyingly grand modern chamber music.