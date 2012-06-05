VillageGreen Street Fair

Featuring speakers, musicians, artisans, a Fair Trade Village, the Tosa Farmers' Market and the Professor Oops! Water's Wonders Show, this family-oriented outdoor festival will provide information about green, organic and eco-friendly products and services that promote global and personal well-being. Entertainment starts at 9 a.m. with celebrity gardening expert and author Melinda Myers and continues until 3 p.m. with educational demonstrations, kids' crafts, yoga, and music by The Chickadees, the Evan and Tom Leahy Band, Rhythm for Unity Drum Circle, The Bystanders, Blues Kopf, and the Longfellow Middle School Ukulele Group. Many worthy nonprofit organizations are participating.