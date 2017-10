Brisbane, Australia’s sarcastic but poker-faced grunge revivalists Violent Soho graced English and American shores touring behind their 2008 debut full-length, We Don’t Belong Here , before inking a deal with Thurston Moore’s Ecstatic Peace! Records, who signed them last February. After touring (and recording in) Australia and the US, the group released a second, self-titled album this March on the heels of their breakout single “Jesus Stole My Girlfriend.”