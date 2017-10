Having sold 250 million records worldwide with Bob Marley, The Wailers are the quintessential reggae band, complimenting Bob Marley and the reggae sound in the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown. Currently led by original bass player Aston "Family Man" Barrett, this version of The Wailers continues to carry on Marley's spirit by playing his music onstage every night with several other original members.