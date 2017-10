Though The Wailers are basically a nostalgia act at this point, albeit one that inherited one of the most powerful monikers in reggae history, current frontman Elan Atias hits the same passionate notes as former leader Bob Marley did decades ago. Tonight The Wailers top a day-long lineup of reggae at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage & Pavilion, which includes sets from The Aggrolites at 8 p.m., King Solomon at 5 p.m., and R.A.S. Movement at 2 p.m.