The Wailers complemented Bob Marley's reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, augmenting his voice with just the right groove and helping reggae's most famous singer sell more than 250 million albums. Currently led by original bass player Aston "Family Man" Barrett, the latest version of The Wailers continues to carry on Marley's spirit by playing his music onstage every night with a few remaining original members. The group continued releasing original music after Marley's death, but now tours behind their one-time leader's best-known material, with current singer Elan Atias hitting the same passionate notes as Marley did decades ago