The Wailers w/ Al Anderson and Junior Marvin

The Wailers complemented Bob Marley’s reggae sound the same way that the J.B.s laid down the funk for James Brown, and helped reggae’s most famous singer sell over 250 million albums. Currently led by original bass player Aston "Family Man" Barrett, the latest version of The Wailers continues to carry on Marley's spirit by playing his music onstage every night with a few remaining original membersMarley passed on long ago, of course, as have several other original Wailers. Though the band is basically a nostalgia act at this point, albeit one that inherited one of the most powerful monikers in reggae history, current singer Elan Atias hits the same passionate notes as Marley did decades ago.