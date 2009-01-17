Time magazine declared Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1977 album Exodus the greatest album of the 20th century. That opinion is shared by plenty of reggae fans, too, so it was perhaps only a matter of time until The Wailersor what’s left of them, anyway, since Marley and three other original members have passed ondid a tour performing their best-loved album in its entirety. Though the band is basically a nostalgia act at this point, albeit one that inherited one of the most powerful monikers in reggae history, current frontman Elan Atias hits the same passionate notes as Marley did decades ago. The Wailers play an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Rave.