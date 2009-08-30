The most daring aspect of WALL-E , Pixar studio’s robot sci-fi fantasy and one of the studio’s finest films yet, is the paucity of dialogue. Unlike the average, running-at-the-mouth animated feature, many minutes elapse before any sound is heard except the dry wind rustling on the dead surface of the planet. The chattering electro exchanges between WALL-E and and his robot love interest, EVE, scarcely counts as dialogue and conversation between other machines and people is sparse. Visuals carry the day. As with every other Pixar production, the ostensibly non-human characters are more alive and sympathetic than most human actors in Hollywood today. The film screens for free tonight.