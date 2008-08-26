Who says metal is a man’s game? The heavily tattooed Detroit metalcore outfit Walls of Jericho, who emerged stronger and more popular than ever after a brief break-up a few back, makes a case that women can rock every bit as anyone else in the genre. The band is fronted by one of the most ferocious woman in rock, Candace Kucsulain, whose bloodcurdling screams put her male counterparts to shame. Tonight the band plays an 8 p.m. show at the Rave, behind their just-released album, The American Dream.