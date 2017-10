Author Wally Lamb’s first two novels, She’s Come Undone and I Know This Much Is True, were both picked for inclusion in Oprah’s influential book club, and his latest book, The Hour I First Believed, seems a safe bet for that honor, as well. Lamb reads from this story about a school nurse who struggles to get her life together after barely surviving the Columbine massacre tonight at 7 p.m. at the Mequon Schwartz Books. To get a ticket, you’ll need to buy a copy of the book from Schwartz.