Booze and drugs defined Walter Trout’s early career as a young blues musician. The former Canned Heat and Bluesbreakers guitarist would have to be on something in order to get the right feeling to perform, but after Carlos Santana gave him a talking to after a gig more than two decades ago, Trout decided to clean himself up. He’s shredded solos with the best: John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton and Joe Tex have all stood by his sidebut don’t be fooled, this is a guy who can command the stage by himself.