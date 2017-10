Through workman like persistence, Walter Trout over the decades has worked his way up from being a side-player to an increasingly prominent roster of musiciansincluding Joe Tex, Canned Heat, John Lee Hooker and John Mayallto become a headliner with his own band, Walter Trout and the Radicals, who do an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall. Trout’s latest solo album, The Outsider, dollops a generous serving of classic rock into his blue guitar romps.