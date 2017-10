New Jersey native Walter Trout began his professional guitar-playing career during the '60s, backing up blues acts like Joe Tex and playing as a member of Canned Heat and John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. In 1989, he founded his blues- and Southern-rock-minded Walter Trout Band and began releasing a steady stream of albums with that group and its offshoots. His latest record, 2010's slow-burning Common Ground , is his 20th as a solo artist or band leader.