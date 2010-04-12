For the event’s 30th anniversary, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host its venerable WAMI Awards in Appleton, at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, after a long run of hosting them in Milwaukee. Plenty of Milwaukeeans are up for honors this year, including Jaill, Jayme Dawicki, Fever Marlene, Kid Millions, Pezzettino, Salt Creek and Jeanna Salzer. Performers at the event will include Appleton’s breakout roots-rock songwriter Cory Chisel and Blue Man Group percussionists David Anania and Jeff Quay.