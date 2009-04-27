WAMI Awards

Maritime, Bon Iver, Cory Chisel, Ronnie Nyles, Verona Grove and Fever Marlene compete for Artist of the Year honors at this year’s WAMIs, the annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards. This year’s nominees are heavy on familiar names from Milwaukee, including Kings Go Forth (New Artist of the Year) and Danny Gokey (Best Christian/Gospel Artist, of course), while Butch Vig and Harvey Scales will be inducted into the WAMI’s Hall of Fame. Scales, who co-wrote Johnnie Taylor’s hit single “Disco Lady” as well as tracks for artists like the O’Jays and The Dramatics, will give an increasingly rare hometown performance. Also performing are Spiral Trance, The Buskers and The Figureheads.