The Warped Cast 2.0

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” moviesacting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurassic Park . Tonight they’re trying something even more ambitious. In the spirit of Be Kind Rewind , they’ll recreate four films with all new visuals and audio. In the past, they’ve taken a stab at classics (and not-so-classics) like Bring It On , Friday The 13th , Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy.