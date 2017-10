Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” moviesacting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurassic Park . Tonight they’re trying something even more ambitious. In the spirit of Be Kind Rewind , they’ll recreate four films with all new visuals and audio. Each one will be condensed to 20 minutes. Will it work? Maybe, maybe not, but at $2 a ticket, you can afford to find out.