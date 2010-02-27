Milwaukee’s Warped Cast began by giving the live, Rocky Horror Picture Show -styled midnight movie treatment to other camp classics like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors , but recently has moved on to something more ambitious: recreating movies from scratch, in the spirit of Be Kind Rewind ’s homemade re-enactments. Their latest program tackles four films in an economical 80 minutes: The Princess Bride, The Matrix, Mortal Kombat and Pirates of the Caribbean . The $2 cover should give you an idea of the kind of budget they’re working with. (Also Saturday, Feb. 27.)