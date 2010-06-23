Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the Gay Ball from his “Suite Louisiana” series. Cut print plates with a superb use of white space feature intense images that draw the eye into every corner to examine each mark Colescott makes. By applying numerous techniques and mediums, including found prints, crayon, pastel and pen, Colescott invents his own continually evolving process. This exhibition encapsulates Colescott’s bawdy, biting and very humorous commentary.