The Watchman is one of Milwaukee’s most eccentric figures, a comic-book fan who dons a superhero costume and patrols Riverwest to keep neighbors safe. But his altruism extends beyond just crime-fighting. The real-life superhero is hosting a toy drive outside of Fuel Café to benefit West Bend’s Gingerbread House, which gives toys to low-income families, and Riverwest’s Meta House, a rehab center for women and their children. Donations of toys, art supplies and cash are welcome.