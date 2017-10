Been down ever since your baby left you? Then heal your wounds this weekend at the Waukesha BluesFest at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Today’s line-up include The Bel Airs, Altered Five, The Jim Liban Blues Trio, Hounds Tooth and headliner Popa Chubby, who closes out the festival with a set of blistering, swamping blues-rock.