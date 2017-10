Been down ever since your baby left you? Then heal your wounds this weekend at the Waukesha Blues Fest at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Tonight’s line-up includes The Groove Hogs, Tarbox Ramblers, The Danny Miller Band, The Robert Allen Jr. Trio and headliner Doyle Bramhall, the blues singer/songwriter and drummer best known for his work with Jimmie Vaughan.