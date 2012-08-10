In its sixth year, the Waukesha BluesFest features two of its biggest headliners yet in Coco Montoya, the former John Mayall guitarist who went on to become a top bluesman in his own right, and JJ Grey and Mofro, the swampy Florida blues-funk band that has built followings in both blues and jam circles. Montoya anchors the BluesFest's Friday lineup, which will also feature James Armstrong, Perry Weber and the DeVilles, Queenie and the Blue Cats and Maple Road, among others. JJ Grey and Mofro top a Saturday schedule that includes The Spark Plugz, The Imperial, The Organgrinders, Los Guys and Steve Cohen.