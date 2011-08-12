Though the blues is a distinctly American art form, some of the genre's fiercest players were British. This year the two-day Waukesha BluesFest honors some of those innovators from across the pond with headlining performances from Britain-born John Mayall (on Friday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m.) and British blues-rocker Savoy Brown (on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m.). The festival will also host performances from Indigenous, John Primer, Soul Kitchen, Tweed Funk, Familiar Looking Strangers and The Charles Walker Band, among others.