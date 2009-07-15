The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which opens today and runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 6 p.m. garden tractor pull competition, a 5 p.m. bubble-gum blowing contest for children, performances from the rock bands Crossfire (at 7 p.m.) and Plumb Loco (at 7:30 p.m.) and, for the kid on a limited allowance, the midway is offering every ride for just one dollar all day. At those prices, you’ll have enough money left over for cotton candy.