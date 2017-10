The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 7 p.m. demolition derby, a 5 p.m. watermelon eating contest, a $23 unlimited ride special at the midway and not one but two performances from oldies favorites Herman’s Hermits, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.